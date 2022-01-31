Keanu Reeves tells the details of his return to the successful saga ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Being faithful to its promise to release its main films 35 days after its release in theaters, the fourth installment of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has been on the HBO Max platform since January 28. It is one of the most important sagas in cinematography in recent times, by the visionary director Lana Wachowski.

A groundbreaking franchise that redefined an entire film genre, and for The Matrix Resurrections reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as the iconic characters they made famous: Neo and Trinity.

It is the return to a world with two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what is behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson (Keanu) must choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Reeves repeats the dual role of Thomas Anderson / Neo, the man who was rescued from the Matrix to become the savior of humanity and who once again will have to choose which path to follow, who at the time of the film’s premiere in the billboard of movie theaters, spoke about his return to Matrix.



What was your reaction when Lana Wachowski invited you to return to the Matrix in this fourth installment?

It was an exciting moment. Rumors of a new installment had been heard for years, but only until Lana told me about the project did I know it would be a reality.

Read also: Alejandro Riaño told us the keys to the success of Juanpis González on Netflix

How did it feel to put yourself back in Mr. Anderson’s shoes?

It was nice, I adjusted and felt quite comfortable. The character has a sense of questioning and also has experience and knowledge. So with that, there are moments in the movie where you ask, ‘Is it worth it or what really happened or what does it mean?

I think those are memory, fiction, reality, truth, perspective, systems, control, personal perspectives… That kind of kaleidoscope that the character goes through and that the film has with its references, its Easter eggs , his past, his present, his life. Characters from moments who talk about the past, but who are perhaps inspired by the past, who have made certain decisions that they face: ‘What have we done? What are we doing?’. Not only for humans, but also for artificial intelligence, other kinds of sentient beings.

Lana, both as a writer and as a director, is brilliant. What was your experience working with her now, years later, having done it nearly 20 years ago?

Yes, since the end of the nineties and then at the beginning of the third millennium, I met again in ‘Resurrections’ and it’s already a family relationship, we know what we want and what we can give in each project.

But time passes, everyone evolves differently, so I also met a Lana with different interests as a filmmaker, seeing things objectively on the monitors, I saw her standing next to the camera operator to guide him through the shots. It’s a different way of working, and it’s a fundamental change and it made it very exciting. Not that the other way isn’t exciting, but it’s different.



And how was your reunion with Carrie-Anne Moss, who returned as your partner in this film and did you work together again?

It is very special, a pleasure to work with Carrie-Anne and partner. Return to that unique element again, but with the duality of the characters that make them live a unique love. It’s a joy to play the connection that Thomas Anderson and Trinity have, and she is an exceptional artist, a righteous soul. It was a pleasure working together again.

When you received the script, what did you think about this new installment?

I thought it was a beautiful script, a beautiful love story, that it was very up-to-date and was an important medicine for what we have lived and are living. Just as I feel like The Matrix, Reloaded and Revolutions all had a cautionary tale and inspirational messages, I think Resurrections embraced and spoke to where we are today and hopefully will be just as inspiring.

Also read: Netflix faces a millionaire lawsuit for alleged sexism in Lady’s Gambit

How do you feel the narrative that Lana proposes in this new installment?

I thought it was interesting, in terms of cinematic structure and narrative structure, how Lana deals with the past and the present, not only for the characters in the film, but also for the audience watching it. His use of flashbacks is empowering, as are some of his editorial choices and the way he includes the audience and allows them to stay connected to the current journey of the character.

A new installment with many new talents, such as Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff…

It was really cool to work with artists who had so much affection and enthusiasm for the project. Then, work and experience all their extraordinary and talented commitment. It is a real pleasure.

At the time of recording, how different was the work with respect to the three previous films?

The lineup was probably very similar to the lineup he had previously had in the previous movies. We worked with Scott Rogers, who designed the architecture for the stunts, who I’ve worked with before, who I have complete confidence in. I thought it was cool that Lana wanted these characters to jump off a building and not do it in a CG environment. It gave us the opportunity to do something and have an experience that we have never had in our lives.

What do you hope audiences will experience when they see the film?

May you be inspired, may you find it interesting and inspiring, may you have a good time, laugh and cry, may you have a good livelihood, good food for thought, and have a wonderful time watching the movie.

in data

In September 1999, Reeves and his partner Jennifer Syme’s son was stillborn; in April 2001, Syme was killed in a car accident.

Keanu Reeves was confirmed for the Tibet House US benefit concert on March 3, which seeks to protect Tibetan culture and ensure its survival from Chinese influence. The Chinese want to boycott it.