Keanu Reeves lived on the street to prepare for a role

Keanu Reeves he is used to shooting his action scenes: he has become a master in handling weapons, as well as martial artss and even a rider through the streets of New York. He has done everything to give credibility to his roles and, under this guideline, the actor did not hesitate to live as a homeless person for a film that was ultimately never produced.

“The first night I went to bed it was terrifying because I heard people screaming while sleeping or talking to each other, plotting to take away my cardboard box“, revealed the protagonist of ‘Matrix’. “There were four guys in the alley and they didn’t recognize me because he had a very bad appearanceKeanu explained about the worst of the experience.

Although this fact frightened him at first, the Lebanese-born interpreter recounted how the people who wanted to attack him did not go any further and ceased their intimidation. In fact, not only that, but also They became friends during the days that Keanu lived with them.

“I had to live, eat, mix and breathe with these people, so I knew what motivated them,” said the actor in Brian J. Robb’s book entitled ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure’, where they collect aspects of his life.

“Now I know the true luxury of a good night’s sleep in a soft bed, in a warm and quiet room,” he confessed, as well as revealing that he only took a toothbrush and 20 dollars for your stay on the streets.

Even with all his versatility, the star of the ‘John Wick’ saga only lasted four days. The reason was none other than the paparazzi and the curious spectators who their cover was blown.

But nevertheless, Keanu had a detail with the companions he made in the streets and invited them to dinner at the hotel where he stayed. His surprise came when his classmates declined the offer and chose to eat at McDonald’s instead.

This film, for which it was prepared, was going to deal with a homeless man who won the lottery. Finally, the producers backed down on the project and the fans lost the opportunity to see another interpretive facet of Keanu Reeves.

