Keanu Reeves could join the new Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

There is no doubt that Keanu Reeves is one of the stars of the moment. The actor has had a resurgence in his career with the new instance The Matrix Resurrections and with John Wick, which will also premiere its fourth installment. However, Keanu does not stop.

In the last hours it was known that the 57 year old interpreter is in negotiations to star The Devil In The White City (The Devil in the White City), based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book.

This fiction tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose destinies were connected at the World’s Columbian Exposition that took place in Chicago in 1893. On one side is Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect determined to make his mark on the world, and on the other side, Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who designs his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle”: a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women.

This project has been in development for a long time. Leonardo Dicaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010, and it was destined to be made into a movie in which he would play Holmes, under the direction of none other than Martin Scorsese.

Related news

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce.

However, in 2019 it was announced that The Devil In The White City would become a series and would have DiCaprio and Scorsese as executive producers. The first two episodes will be directed by Todd Field.

At the moment there are no further details about Keanu’s possible participation, except that could play one of the two main characters. Without a doubt, it would be a great bet to make the leap to the small screen in such a project.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!