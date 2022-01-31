Katy Perry wore a look signed by Mugler on Saturday Night Live

Call it a byproduct of the current renaissance of pop punk Or simply goth bride season, but it seems like you can barely turn your head right now without one of your favorite celebs undergoing a dark and dangerous makeover. See: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, for starters. And it looks like the last to take a leaf out of the high goth playbook is Katy Perry – although, naturally, it came with a lot of touches of the playful style of pop star.

Before her performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Saturday night, in which Perry appeared as a musical guest alongside Willem Dafoe, the interpreter of ‘I Kissed a Girl’ shared a snapshot on Instagram of the promo filming for the episode, and in it he was seen with a black Mugler bodysuit. The look, designed by Perry’s latest collaborator, Tatiana Waterford, is a nod to Morticia Addams via Catwoman, with a series of sheer details around the bodice, tuxedo-style sleeves, and skinny pants that reached up to her dizzying black heels.

Following her recent return to the classic long black hairstyle she wore during her breakout years as a singer in the late 2000s, she was quintessential katy perry with a deliciously sinister twist. What a way to anticipate her performance in one of the biggest TV shows.

Katy Perry. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com