Katy Perry and her dancing penis-mushrooms bring color to Saturday Night Live – jenesaispop.com

Katy Perry has been the musical guest this weekend on Saturday Night Live. The artist has performed on the show to promote ‘PLAY’, her residency in Las Vegas, and also her new single with Alesso ‘When I’m Gone’, which has gone unnoticed on the charts perhaps because it resembles ‘Rain on Me’ too much. of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, although the subject is not so bad.

The last time Katy performed on Saturday Night Live, in 2017, she had two performances left that were teased for days on social media. In ‘Swish Swish’ she was unconvincing as the mistress of a drag queen parade, and in ‘Bon Appétit’ Katy seemed awkward next to Migos, and Migos seemed awkward next to Katy, and no one really knew what was going on onstage, only Katy was into bridging like a girl from ‘The Exorcist’ and giving us more GIFs of “LOL so white” than we thought she was capable of inspiring.

In her return to the popular American show, Katy has taken less risk, since on stage a part of what she is offering has been seen in Las Vegas. In ‘When I’m Gone’ he has surrounded himself with dancers dressed as mushrooms who, because of their bulky pants, actually look like penises, with their respective glans and testicles dancing sympathetically to the rhythm of the song. Could it have been on purpose? Of course, there have been no “Left Shark” memes this time.

The second song that Katy has presented has been ‘Never Really Over’, her 2019 single later included on her album ‘Smile’. Katy has opted for an acoustic version that has relied too much on “belting” when perhaps the song didn’t need it so much, or when Katy has songs in her repertoire that lend themselves better to this type of interpretation, such as ‘By the Grace of God’ or ‘Not Like the Movies’, yes, they are older but, if you want to recover a relatively old single, why not bet on ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, which has been a “sleeper”?



