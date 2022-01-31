Karoll Marquez’s dance has her followers sighing deeply

The karoll marquez dance to the rhythm of ‘Oh Na Na’ by Myke Towers revealed how the artist has fun while doing his exercise routine.

It is common to see celebrities share their exercise routines on their social networks to have a toned and beautiful body. But this time the protagonist was not the muscular Juan Diego Alvira, but the actor and singer Karoll Marquez known for his performance in the novel nurses.

A dance by Karoll Marquez on the treadmill is a boom in social networks

The talent dancing and singing is something that Karoll Marquez has shown in the show grilled men of which he is a part. However, it is no secret to anyone that for the presentation to be a success, the five artists must rehearse and rehearse until everything is perfect.

His qualities, talents and aptitudes is something that dazzles those who follow him on his social networks, however, Karoll recently showed a coordination that few could have. As seen in a video shared by the same Cartagena artist, he is seen exercising on a treadmill, but simultaneously performing a sensual and fun dance.

From the side, from the back and making endless movements, Karoll Marquez showed that he is an expert dancing on the treadmill. Many Internet users thought that at some point it would fall, as well as others assured that they would not even dare to try it.

undoubtedly the song oh na na by Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy helped Karoll show off another of her talents.

