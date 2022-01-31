Juventus signs Denis Zakaria

Despite not being at its best sporting moment, Juventus is still one of the best sporting projects in Italian football. La Vecchia Signora guarantees an incomparable showcase, and continues to be a great magnet for the best talent, both from the transalpine country itself and internationally.

After a start to the transfer market marked by uncertainty, Juventus will end January with a bang. And it is that, after the incorporation of Dusan Vlahovic, generational talent and one of the best strikers in Europe, Denis Zakaria has become a new player of the zebre.

€8M transaction

After the announcement of Borussia Mönchengladbach, in which the Germans confirmed the goodbye, at the end of the season, of Zakaria and Matthias Ginter, the Italian team began to work. Knowing that in the summer they would have more competition, they have decided to close the deal with BMG in January.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Swiss midfielder will arrive in northern Italy in exchange for €5M plus €3M as a bonus. Zakaria, 25 years old and a portentous player profile and with a great display in the green, will sign with Juventus until June 2026.