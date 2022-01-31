Juventus complete a €10 million transfer

Juventus will close the transfer market on a high note. After a start to the month with more doubts than certainties, in recent days, the Vecchia Signora has shown that it still has the financial muscle and the ability to attract several stars, including Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

But it’s not all stellar signings in northern Italy. And it is that, as can be seen on the Lega website, the Bianconero team has acquired one of the best central defenders in the Italian Serie B, Federico Gatti, a Frosinone footballer, for whom Naples or Torino had asked.

€10M operation

As the Italian press points out, Gatti, who has cost €7.5M plus €2.5M In terms of variables, he will continue at Frosinone until the end of the season, before finally ending up at Juventus until 2026. With the addition of the Italian central defender, and waiting to confirm the arrival of Zakaria, the zebras consider it closed the transfer market.

Although Álvaro Morata’s future had been discussed in the last few hours, Massimiliano Allegri will keep the Spaniard in the attack front, convinced that his coexistence with Dusan Vlahovic is possible. In this sense, the transalpine squad has rejected the offers from Arsenal or FC Barcelona.