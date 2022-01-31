Justin Timberlake and the love story with his wife, Jessica Biel | Music

Irais M.

After almost 15 years of relationship, they are one of the favorite couples of the show.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel They make up one of the favorite couples in the world of entertainment. The singer and actress, who are parents of two children, this year will celebrate their first decade as husbands and continue to be as romantic as the first day. This is their love story:

2007: the beginning of everything

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met in early 2007; that is, 15 years ago. The now spouses talked for the first time at the birthday party that the singer organized for a friend of his. After her, Justin got the actress’s phone and invited her out of it.

In May of the same year, Jessica traveled to the United Kingdom to accompany Justin Timberlake on part of the tour FutureSex/LoveShow. It was at this time that they took their first photos together and the relationship became public.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake announce their breakup

Although everything was very serious and even Lynn Harless, Justin’s mother, had made public statements about how much she liked the actress and her family, the couple ended in 2011. Through a statement, Timberlake and Biel made their break known and assured that they would remain friends.

2011: Reconciliation and compromise

Behind the Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake breakup The two were seen together several times over the summer, leading fans to assume they had reconciled. They were right: the singer proposed to her at the end of the year in front of a beautiful landscape in Montana.

The romantic wedding of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in October 2012 in Fasano, Italy. The actress wore a pink Giambattista Valli gown and her now-husband sang a song for her — written for her, of course — as she walked down the aisle.

2015: They become dads

In its birthday (January 31), Justin Timberlake He assured that the best gift would be that year he would become a father. The news was released with a photo on his Instagram account in which he bragged about the baby bump by Jessica Biell. They welcomed Silas Randall, her firstborn, in April of that year.

rumors of infidelity

Although it seemed that during those years everything was going from strength to strength, in November 2019 The Sun published some photos in which Justin Timberlake was holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, with whom he shared credits in Palmerduring an outing in New Orleans, Louisiana.

weeks later, the singer apologized to Jessica Biel publicly, arguing that he drank a lot that night, but that outside of what is seen in the photos nothing happened between him and the actress. “This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he said.

2020: The couple welcomes their second child

Phineas, second baby of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, was born in July 2020. The couple kept the birth of their son very low profile and the singer confirmed it until January of the following year during his participation in The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Justin Timberlake, who turns 41 today (January 31), He was a couple of Cameron Diaz and Britney Spears before meeting Jessica Biel. After almost 10 years of marriage and 15 of knowing each other, every day they show more that they are made for each other.