Justin Bieber confronts Charlie Puth for assaulting him at a concert | VIDEO

In addition to having great vocal talent, Justin Bieber He also has a special ability to enter into controversies and, on this occasion, he has given a lot to talk about after he faced charlie puth during a video call, making him apologize after insulting him during a concert.

One of the most famous pop scandals is the one starring Justin Bieber and his intense romance with Selena Gomez, who had the opportunity to collaborate with charlie puth in 2016. The two released the hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore” together.

Related news

During a live presentation of this single, in 2016, the composer, to add to the feeling after the breakup of his collaborator with the Canadian, thought it was a good idea to shout to the entire audience: “F*ck you, Justin Bieber“. Occasion that, although it could well have been forgotten, has now been remembered by the interpreter of “Boyfriend” and in the face of his aggressor.

Justin Bieber fights with Charlie Puth after assault at a concert

Through his official Instagram account, Hailey Baldwin’s husband shared a video with his friend and allied artist The Kid Laroi, who seems to receive a call from charlie puth to, after greeting him, pass the phone to his musical partner in “Stay”.

Related news

that’s when Justin Bieber confronts the singer-songwriter: “We never talked about when, a few years ago, you said ‘fuck you’ to me while you were onstage.” The American simply laughed, to which JB responded in a more serious tone: “I don’t think it’s funny, to be honest.”

charlie puth tries to calm down and assures: “It was just a joke”, and Bieber continues: “I know, but you hurt my feelings”. The allegation continues for a few more minutes and they discuss the intentions behind those comments that supposedly affected Selena Gomez’s ex-partner.

Finally, Puth comments, “I can’t tell if you’re kidding right now, either,” to which Justin Bieber she changes her enraged appearance and begins to laugh, eliminating the suspense and tension that the joke generated, Also, in the description of the video you can read: “@charlieputh, you know you deserved it”.

After all, it was all about a very good performance and both retain the same friendship as always. What do you think about the way Justin Bieber claimed to charlie puth? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.