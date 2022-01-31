Jurassic World: Dominion will not be the last film in the franchise

Colin Trevorrow’s new movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, is considered not only as the conclusion of the “Jurassic World” trilogy, but also as the end of the entire Jurassic saga that includes the previous trilogy. Even veteran actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles for Dominion.

But while Jurassic World: Dominion will be the end of all known Jurassic movies thus far, it won’t represent the ultimate end of the franchise, as Universal plans to keep making more movies according to producer Frank Marshall.

In an interview with Slashfilm, he was asked if he thinks they will continue the dinosaur saga, to which Marshall said: “Yes absolutely”.

“I think ‘Dominion’ is going to close this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We are going to sit down and see what the future holds. We have that wonderful series,’Camp Cretaceous‘, on Netflix. Obviously, we want to make good quality movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the ‘Jurassic’ world,” Marshall said.

Jurassic World: Dominion will once again have Chris Pratt already Bryce DallasHoward as the protagonists Owen and Clarie. The film will be released on July 10.