Jurassic World Dominion will be the end of the trilogy, but more movies or series will come

We wait Jurassic World Dominion like May water, since the second installment of this saga started by Colin Trevorrow that served as a sequel (or reboot, as you want to see it) of the original works of Steven Spielberg of jurassic-park, let the dinosaurs loose on Earth. No barriers, no cages, nothing to keep them locked away from human flesh. But even though this piece is going to be the last in this trilogy, Frank Marshall, producer of ‘Dominion’, has ensured that we will have more films and series inspired by this Jurassic cinematographic universe.

life makes its way

“‘Dominion’ is going to close this trilogy, but we’re not going to rest on our laurels. We’re going to sit down and see what the future holds.” [de la saga]. We have a wonderful series, ‘Camp Cretaceous,’ on Netflix, and obviously we want to make good movies with great stories and great writers and directors. We are definitely looking to do more [pelculas y/o series] set in the world of ‘Jurassic,'” Marshall explained to slashfilm.

For now it is not known what content we will have in the future, but seeing that Jurassic World always sneaked in among the most watched movies, it was clear that the saga or the name of it was not going to die. With television series going through such an important moment, with streaming platforms being the main channel of consumption for most viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is possible that we will have some serial fiction for the small screen based on jurassic-park or Jurassic World. A field in which of course it will not have competition, because it is not that there are precisely too many series of dinosaurs right now.

Jurassic World Dominion will premiere next June 10. It’s time to be patient and wait until classes are over to be able to sink your teeth into this new project. Trevorrow returns to take over from Bayona and close the trilogy, just as he opened it.

