Jurassic World Dominion dinosaurs invade the 2022 Winter Olympics

Jurassic World Dominion is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The closing of the new trilogy of Colin Trevorrow, with Bayona directing the second installment with a firm authorial stamp, facing the usual protagonists (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with some special guest) to the dinosaurs in full freedom. The streets are invaded by these gigantic beings, and mostly carnivorous, and now it’s time to tie them up so that life doesn’t open up so much and stays a little tight.

To whet your appetite, after seeing the prologue of the film and some other interesting trailer with the tyrannosaurus rex as the protagonist, the Beijing Winter Olympics They have launched a series of spots announcing various competitions that will take place, and in them the athletes come face to face with some of the most popular dinosaurs in the saga. They even recreate mythical moments!

Almost a short film!

We start with the first, with an athlete, Mikaela Shiffrin, calmly going down his ski slope. Suddenly, he meets who seems to be Blue, the velociraptor that fell in love with the public in the first installment of Jurassic World for standing by Pratt’s side in the final match. The thing seems to be about how the skier escapes the fast clutches of the raptor, but suddenly the T-Rex appears on the scene. And then I know that everything becomes a slvese who can.

The second spot is in our opinion the weakest, but perhaps the most beautiful in many ways. It also serves to introduce a new dinosaur that will appear in Jurassic World Dominion, the Parasaurolophus. A hadrosurid that lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 83 to 71 million years ago). Herbivorous and almost five meters tall, almost nothing, right?

For the final dish, we have the gigantic and wonderful. long neck, Saurpods, is presented as a true beast of nature. The snowboarder in question is left speechless and recreates one of the scenes that has been most etched in the retina of Jurassic Park fans: the dinosaur sneezing at lex murphy.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will start next February 4th and end on the 20th of the same month. Jurassic World Dominion, meanwhile, will be released in theaters on June 10. There’s still a bit to go, but with these short clips the wait becomes more enjoyable.