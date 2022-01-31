Jurassic World 3 will not be the end of the dinosaurs

The producer of Jurassic World 3 reveals that this film will not be the end of the saga, since they want to do more things with the dinosaurs.

In 2015 they started a new trilogy about an amusement park with real dinosaurs. This continuation of Jurassic Park (1993) which doubled as a reboot, was a smash hit grossing $1.67 billion. Now they will launch Jurassic World 3 That will close the trilogy. But still he has plans for more adventures with the dinosaurs.

The producer Frank Marshall (Congo, Below Zero) recently ruled out a live-action series to continue this sci-fi universe with dinosaurs. But that there are more films is something that they are seriously considering:

“I think Jurassic World 3 is going to close this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We are going to sit down and see what the future holds. We have that wonderful animated series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. Obviously we want to make good quality movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in Jurassic world.”

What will the movie be about?

Jurassic World 3 It is directed by Colin Trevorrow and features an impressive cast led by Bryce DallasHoward as Claire Dearing Chris Pratt as Owen Grady Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodríguez, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm Sam Neil as Alan Grant Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, justice smith as Franklin Webb, omar sy as Barry Sembene Kristoffer Polaha as Wyatt Huntley and Campbell Scott like Lewis Dodgson.

The story will continue the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), therefore, dinosaurs are already living alongside humans and are competing for who will dominate the Earth. Also, some scientists have been creating new races, so chaos will spread throughout the world.

The movie Jurassic World 3 It will be released on June 10, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.