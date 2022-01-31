Jurassic World 3 will be the end of the saga, but not of the Jurassic universe

The second trilogy of the franchise arrived 7 years ago, in 2015 it arrived ‘Jurassic World’with actors of the caliber of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the protagonist in what we could classify as “tripping over the same stone twice”, because after what happened in jurassic-parka theme park with Jurassic World was made again, only this time genetics is also played with.

Experimenting with dinosaurs mixing DNA from different animals to create the perfect dinosaur, and despite that, the same thing happened again as in the previous park. Jurassic World Dominion will be the end of the trilogy, but it won’t be the end of the dinosaurs.

Jurassic World 3 will be succeeded by new series and movies and it will not be the end according to its producer

Frank Marshallproducer of the film, has confirmed that we will continue to see these dinosaurs on the big and small screen:













“Jurassic World 3 will be the end of the trilogy, but we are not going to rest on our laurels. Let’s sit down and see what our future is. We currently have a great animated series on Netflix, Camp Cretaceous. But obviously, we want to make quality movies, with great storytelling, great writers and great directors, we’re definitely keen to do more in Jurassic World.”

About the movie

After the events of Jurassic World 2, dinosaurs roam freely on earth. The competition to dominate the land will begin and will lead to a great crossover between the protagonists of this trilogy and the protagonists of the Jurassic Park trilogy. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm Y Ellie Sattler will join claire Y Owen Grady in the fight of their lives, human survival is at stake.

Directed by Colin Trevorrowwhich returns after the passage of Bayonne in the second film, its premiere will come next June 10, 2022and although we thought it was the end, far from it, we can continue enjoying the dinosaurs in real action, animation and much more.

Look at the dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion.

