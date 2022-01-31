Julián Álvarez, officially a new Sky Blues player

The Manchester City confirmed this Monday the signing of the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, which will remain on loan at River Plate until at least June 2022.

the stay of Alvarez in Argentina It will depend on how far you go River Plate on the Libertadores Cup and if Pep Guardiola requires him for the start of the next season.

The transfer price is around 20 million pounds, which represents about 22 million euros.

Alvarez, 22, has played 96 games with River Plate, has scored 36 goals and distributed 25 assists. In addition, he was part of the Argentine National Team who took the America Cup the last summer.

“Julian he is a player we have followed for a long time. He is capable of playing in many positions in attack and I firmly believe that he is one of the best young strikers in South America”, said the sporting director of the City, Txiki Begiristain.

“I’m very happy that we were able to bring him to the City. I think that if we give him the right conditions, he can develop his full potential and become a top player.”

