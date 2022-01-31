JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hirohiko Araki

Hirohiko Araki is the author of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series has been actively updated since the 1980s. Araki is undoubtedly a highly talented artist and author. His art has even been exhibited in the Louvre, the same museum that houses the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci. Araki also did a collaboration with Gucci in 2011, showcasing some of Jojo’s most iconic characters wearing expensive designer fashions.

Hirohiko Araki is, without a doubt, one of the best manga artists of all time. In general, Araki is a pretty interesting guy, and there are a lot of facts about him that any fan of JoJo’s should know.

10 Araki Drew His First Manga In 4th Grade

Hirohiko Araki’s father had a manga collection. This inspired him to try creating a manga in 4th grade. Araki continued to draw manga throughout high school, and it wasn’t until then that he received his first compliment from a classmate.

Araki thought that encouragement was enough for him to want to create manga professionally for a living. In a 2006 interview, Araki talks about how, at first, he wasn’t sure what kind of manga artist he aspired to be.

9 His First Submissions To Publishers Were Rejected

Araki started submitting his work to publishers as soon as he entered high school. Unfortunately, all those shipments were rejected. Araki was so confused by these rejections that he stayed up all night to finish a new submission and went all the way to Tokyo to demand an explanation from the editors.

Araki’s first stop was going to be the publisher of Weekly Shonen Sunday, but he decided not to go there because the size of the building scared him. So he took his proposal to Shueisha, the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, instead. He found that editors were criticizing every one of his pages. Luckily, this never discouraged Araki.

8 Araki’s Underarms Poker Was Runner-Up In The Tezuka Awards

After all the criticism and rejection he faced, Araki created a manga called poker under arms, which won second prize at the 20th Tezuka Awards in 1980. The Tezuka Awards is a competition created by Shueisha in 1971.

It was created to help the publisher discover talented new creators. The award is named after manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka. To this day, the careers of many popular manga artists have been boosted by this award. Araki debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump with Poker Under Arms.

7 Araki Enjoys Staying Healthy

A long running joke among fans by JoJo is that Araki never gets old. In fact, he was asked about this before the interviews. Araki stated that he can stay fit from the age of 50 thanks to swimming in the gym, tap water from Tokyo, and the consumption of Hitomebore rice. Araki also enjoys riding a bike.

He often talks about exercise, saying it’s a great way to discipline himself. He was also praised in 2007 by a psychologist for moving from a weekly to a monthly schedule, though Araki only states that he was no longer capable of weekly serialization.

6 Araki Is A Big Supporter Of The LGBT Community

Hirohiko Araki stated in an interview with VIZ Media that he is a great supporter of the LGBT community. Many of his characters seem androgynous, like Anasui or Diavolo. He also added that DIO and Scarlet Valentine are bisexual. This interview was done in response to false rumors of homophobia.

He also proceeded to list many ways he has gone against traditional gender expectations with his characters. He then implies that Funny Valentine is also not straight.

5 Many Of His Pose References Come From Fashion Magazines

It’s no secret that Hirohiko Araki has a keen eye for fashion. Their characters are fashionable, and the outfits are appealing to the eyes. Araki cites Christian Dior and Gianni Versace as huge inspirations for him. He says that he is aware of both everyday life and fantasy when creating characters.

Many of his characters’ most iconic poses are inspired by fashion magazines and campaigns. Many character poses can be traced back to seasonal campaigns for luxury brands like Versace or Chanel and fashion magazines like Vogue.

4 Araki draws inspiration from various artists

Araki has described his work as “classical”. He has a long list of artistic inspirations, such as the art of the Italian Renaissance era and artists such as Antonio López and Tony Viramontes, and has also expressed great admiration for Leonardo da Vinci.

the manga series Babel II, by Mitsuteru Yokoyama, features combat choreography, and has been cited as an influence by Hirohiko Araki. There are videos on YouTube of Araki creating illustrations, in which he is seen referencing books showing Michelangelo’s sculptures.

3 He is a big fan of movies and rock music

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of Hirohiko Araki’s earliest inspirations for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Fromhence the characters of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders are quite muscular compared to those on the backs. Araki stated that the Stallone and Schwarzenegger movies made him wonder who is the strongest person in the world.

He is also very fond of Western pop and rock music, naming many characters after popular songs and groups. For example, DIO is named after Ronnie James Dio. Josuke’s stall, Crazy Diamond, is named after Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”, and his design is based on Prince.

2 Says JoJo’s Wouldn’t Exist If It Wasn’t For Sherlock Holmes

In an interview with Kotoba, Araki states that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure would never have been created if he hadn’t stumbled upon Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle. He states that these stories helped him understand the fundamentals of storytelling, especially narrative structure and character creation. Araki expresses his admiration for the way Holmes was built, stating that he is a genius, but an asshole. Therefore, he feels alone.

This seems to have inspired Jotaro Kujo, as in his biography, Araki states that his idea of ​​a hero is a loner, someone who does the right thing without seeking validation from others.

1 Araki met Clint Eastwood in 2012: the inspiration for Jotaro Kujo

In 2012, Hirohiko Araki met Clint Eastwood. Jotaro Kujo, who has become the face of the entire franchise, takes inspiration from Clint Eastwood and the characters he played in the movies. Jotaro’s signature catchphrase, “Yare Yare Daze”, or “Good Grief”, was inspired by Eastwood in movies like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Pale Rider Y dirty Harry.

When the two met in 2012, Araki gave her a framed illustration of Jotaro and Iggy. Clint Eastwood also posed as Jotaro, and the photo was put in the 25th anniversary magazine by JOJOmenon.