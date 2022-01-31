Johnny Depp’s first character after being kicked out of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. (Hint: He’s a King) – Movie News

In the work and private spheres, Johnny Depp’s life has been in chaos since his divorce, and subsequent lawsuits, with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. However, there is already a project that will return the actor to a set. We tell you which one.

The last few years have not been easy for Johnny Depp. All thanks to the complicated personal situation he went through with his ex-wife, Amber Heard (star of Aquaman and Aquaman 2), which led him to fight millionaire lawsuits in court and to be canceled in the Hollywood industry. That is why the histrion was not considered in Fantastic Beasts 3, new installment of the saga where he gave life to the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald.

However, his work outlook seems to be improving as he has a project on the horizon. According to what was said by several entertainment media, such as Variety and the French magazine satellifax, Depp will be in front of a camera again from July 2022, the date on which filming will start on a film, still unnamed, to be directed by the actress Maïwenn (in addition to participating in it). It is known that it will be set at the Palace of Versailles and that the actor will play King Louis XV.

The life of this monarch is, for others, interesting. Louis XV became King of France at the age of five; and then ruled the country for nearly 60 years. He was very popular with people for a long time, which is why he was given the nickname “the well-liked one”.. But he also caused a lot of controversy, mainly because of his liberal lifestyle. This angered much of his family and the French nobility.

And according to what Allocine said, this would be the focus of the film: focus on the figure of Marie-Jeanne Bécu, also known as Jeanne du Barry, one of the king’s many extramarital affairs. She actually came from a poor background; but in the last years of her life, she became the mistress of the king, who showered her with gifts as well. The relationship, which lasted until the death of the monarch, caused a great scandal.

Warner Bros. wants to start a ‘Harry Potter’ multiverse, is it possible?

According Variety, Maïwenn will take on the lead female role. The film is expected to be released in 2023. Even a big premiere at the Cannes Film Festival seems possible., where the director has already been able to present her work several times. How are you? This cinematographic bet sounds very interesting, from the history and the return of Johnny Depp. would you see her