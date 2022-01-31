Johnny Depp Projects: Johnny Depp Launches NFT Project Including Pictures Painted By Himself | Trends

Once again the actor has proven to be multifaceted, now launching a collection of non-fungible ‘tokens’ (NFT), called ‘Never fear the truth’, what includes 11,111 frames created by himself.

Among the NFTs are Depp’s self-portraits, portraits of celebrities such as Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and other characters. Likewise, unpublished portraits of those closest to him such as his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, his late dog Mooh and the fictional character Bunnyman created by his son.

Shortly after the actor presented his collection, he caused a stir in the nft community, the commotion was such that several people wanted a work of art from Depp.

“What crazy days since the release of #NeverFearTruth, over 35,000 of you have joined our community Discord. This is what it’s all about: bringing people together and breaking the internet while we’re at it,” said the project team.

The revelation of Depp’s artistic facet has especially shocked those who took his side after the scandal surrounding the accusations of abuse and mistreatment denounced by his ex-partner, Amber Heard, something that Depp has denied and challenged legally.

However, a court of United Kingdom decided to side with Heard, and dismissed Depp’s libel case. According to the actor’s lawyers, he was deprived of a fair trial and will appeal the decision. depp legal battle will continue in April 2022, with Heard facing a libel lawsuit from 50 million dollars.