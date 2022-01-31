Joaquin Phoenix will start shooting the sequel to ‘Joker’ in 2023

In 2019 premiered ‘Joker’, a film directed by Todd Phillips, and since then the rumors about a possible sequel to the film, which earned Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar for best leading actor, have been constant. Now the latest information indicates that the sequel will start shooting next year again with phoenix as protagonist.

According to ‘Heroic Hollywood’, citing sources close to the production, Warner Bros. has officially received first draft of the script and the movie, again with Todd Phillips in the lead, will start shooting sometime in 2023. For now plot details unknown.

“Ignored and mistreated by Gotham society, Arthur Fleck, a comedian with mental problems, will unleash a spiral of chaos and bloody crimes. A path that will bring him face to face with his alter ego: ‘Joker'”, reads the synopsis of the feature film, written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Since the film was released, the Joker character has made a few small appearances on the big screen. Jared Leto’s version appeared in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, released in 2021. Rumor has it that the Clown Prince of Crime will make a cameo in ‘The Batman’, headed by Robert Pattinson. If so, it is not yet known who will play the iconic villain.

Phillips is working on a Hulk Hogan biopic that will star Chris Hemsworth as the lead. For its part, Phoenix is ​​in full promotion for ‘C’mon C’mon. Always ahead’, which still does not have a release date in Spain. The interpreter will also participate in ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ by Ari Aster and will get into the skin of Napoleon Bonaparte in a biopic directed by Ridley Scott.