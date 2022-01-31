JJ Macías would return to Chivas and there is a date to face Club León

Jose Juan Macias is about to solve his immediate future and with Chivas in the landscape, “JJ” could go back to Leon Stadium much sooner than expected.

A few days ago, according to information that emerged in Spain and was confirmed in Mexico, Jdare john Macias broke his bond with Getafe of Spainwith whom he played on loan in the second half of 2021.

The scant activity and low performance, with only eight official games and no goals, led to the decision of the Getafe to break the loan they had agreed for one year.

Chivas accepted Getafe’s decision to break the loan and today “El JJ” has a valid contract with Chivas again and would return to the Flock in a few days.

JJ Macías must report to Chivas

According to the media in Guadalajara, JJ Macias will report to the Flock over the next weekalthough it is not yet clear if he will be available to Marcelo Michel Leaño to play the MX League.

The only thing that would prevent Macías from joining Chivas to compete is that before February 1 he gets another club to stay in European soccer, surely with a new loan.

Unofficial versions indicate the possibility that Macias sign with him CSKA from Moscowalthough Chivas still does not have a specific offer and the movement should take place against the clock, due to the closing of records in this winter market.

The other possibility and that in fact looks closer, is that the Mexican striker signs for Sporting de Kansas City of the mlslooking for a substitute for allan Polished, who will miss the entire season due to injury.

However, the teams mls they just returned to preseason activity and that would give Macias the opportunity to play with Chivas at least a few weeks, while his future is resolved.

When would “JJ” return to the León Stadium?

In fact, Macias It was already registered by the Flock for the Clausura 2022 and if the board decides, he will be able to play from Day 4, in which Chivas must visit the Bravos de Juárez on Saturday, February 5.

Obviously, even without training with the squad, it is very unlikely that Macías will play from Matchday 4 and so his return with the red and white shirt would be until Matchday 5, on February 12 with Chivas Vs Tigres at the Akron.

On Day 6, on February 19 at night, JJ Macias would return to the León Stadium for the duel between the Flock and the Fiera by Ariel Holan.

The game is agreed at nine at night and from now on it looks like one of the most attractive on the calendar, with some emeralds fighting to get closer to the lead and some Chivas that have stumbled.

In that León Stadium, Macias lived the most important moments of his careerincluding the runner-up in the Clausura 2019 and the Liguilla del Apertura 2019, before deciding to return to Chivas.

And although during December and January there was speculation about the return of “JJ” as a reinforcement of Club León, today that possibility seems almost impossible, as it is already registered with Chivas and also does not enter into the plans of the Fiera, which has closed contracts for the current Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

