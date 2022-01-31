JJ Macías is still in Europe, pending the closing of the transfer market, Chivas is a priority in Mexico

The Mexican striker has made it clear that his priority is to return to Chivas, in case he cannot continue his career abroad.

Jose Juan Macias He is in Europe, awaiting the closing of the transfer market, once he terminated his contract with the Getafe. The Mexican striker has some football offers from the Old Continent and the MX League, his return to the Chivas, the team to which your letter belongs, informed sources close to the rojiblanco team.

Macías remains in Europe waiting for an opportunity before the market closes. EFE

The Getafe announced the departure of Jose Juan Macias, once he reached an agreement to terminate his one-year loan with the Spanish team. For now, the Mexican striker has offers from clubs in Europe and awaits the closing of the transfer market of the Old Continent, which ends in the next few hours, to define his future.

In Mexico, the Tricolor attacker is wanted by at least three teams from the MX League but Macias has made it clear that his priority is to return to Chivas, in case you are unable to continue your career abroad.

The offer of mls is still in force, so it is also one of the 22-year-old attacker’s options.

The forward went to Getafe from Spain at the start of this season, but injuries prevented him from showing his highest level. Now, he is recovered and waiting to define his future.

The player still has a contract with Chivas, so if a team is interested in the Mexican striker, they will have to negotiate with the rojiblancos.

In Spain, the transfer market closes today, as in Italy, France, England and Germany, while in Portugal there is one more day left. So the next few hours are key to the future of the Mexican attacker.