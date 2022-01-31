Jennifer Lopez combines baggy jeans and comfortable pants in Los Angeles

Few celebrities have the magnetism of Jennifer Lopez, a figure that has been able to give us more than 20 years of fashion. Since his debut with the album ‘On the 6’ in 1999, JLo has developed a style full of irreverent combinations in which textures, colors and volumes are found, but everything is always perfectly balanced.

Currently, the actress, singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez, is very busy promoting her latest film, ‘Marry Me’ directed by Kat Coiro, in which she stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Among the many outfits she wears for live interviews with major US television networks, Jennifer Lopez dominates (among others) the combinations with pants, both in formal and sporty versions, as well as in models in jeans Y tartan in court of the 70s.

So if you need inspiration, both for winter fashion and early spring, here we show you how they are worn fashion pants according to Jennifer Lopez:

The return of the tracksuit according to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, January 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

Los Angeles is the international capital of style casual-chic, the one where a classic ‘tracksuit’ becomes the protagonist of informal outfits but at the same time incredibly glamorous. On the one hand, models like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski They have made it their official uniform for moments of rest, always showing their most casual and relaxed side.