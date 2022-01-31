Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating Matt Damon

Since they resumed their romance last May, the relationship between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck has been consolidated at a dizzying pace. The couple has not separated and have enjoyed an idyllic vacation in Europe, in which they have taken the opportunity to celebrate Jlo’s 52nd birthday.

Once they headed back to the United States, both had to reconcile the families they formed separately in the seventeen years that have passed since they decided to end their engagement. But the reconciliation with their respective children has not been a problem, in fact a month ago we saw how the couple, accompanied by Samuel (9), the actor’s son with Jennifer Garner, and Emme (13), the singer’s daughter with Marc Anthony , enjoyed a day of shopping and food of the most familiar.

Now the couple of the moment has taken another step in their relationship and they have made it clear that they have no intention of hiding. On the contrary, both want to share as much time as possible.

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt DamonAP

TMZ published some images in which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had fun during a quiet walk on the beach in Malibu, but they were not alone, someone well known accompanied them: Matt Damon. The American actor known for starring in films like Mars or Ocean’s Eleven, is one of the best friends of Jlo’s current partner and decided to join them for the first time since his return.

Matt Damon He was asked what he thought about the relationship that his friend had resumed, seventeen years later, with the one who was about to be his wife. The actor was very smiling and happy because, as everyone could see, the couple seemed to have returned to the exact point of their romance where they left off. “I’m very happy for him, he’s the best and he deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of them”Matt confessed during the premiere of Matter of Blood, the last film work he has starred in.