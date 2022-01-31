Jennifer Lawrence preparing Sue Mengers movie

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and the director of the film “The Great Beauty” are working on a new project

The winner of OscarJennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and the filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) will lead a new biographical film based on the life of the famous talent agent Sue Mengers. Lauren Schuker Blum (Blumhouse Productions), rebecca angelo (Orange Is the New Black) and John Logan (Skyfall) have written the script about the life of a woman who stood out for her enormous personality and her endless list of clients.

mengers is considered the first “super agent” in Hollywood, and one of the most important people in handling stars like Steve McQueen, Michael Caine, Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Ryan ONeal, Cher, Brian de Palma, Gene Hackman, Bob Fosse, Sidney Lumet, Mike Nichols, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, among others.

dead line confirmed that apple and netflix would be the main candidates to obtain the rights. «We hear that Apple is in the mix for the Sue Mengers project, and has read the script with Netflix also slated to be another contender for the project.”

The biopic of mengers would mark another collaboration between Lawrence and Sorrentino, who won a Oscar for the great beauty And I think The Young Pope and The New Pope from HBO. In 2019 it was announced that Jennifer Lawrence would star in and produce mob-girl from Sorrentine, an adaptation of the reporter’s true crime novel Theresa Carpenter, award winner Pulitzer.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?