Jennifer Lawrence Describes Her “Fangirl” Moment With Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence’s undying love for all things Kardashian is well-documented, but during a panel for her new movie, “Don’t Look Up,” Lawrence opened up about another star making her lose her cool: co-star Ariana Grande. During a question-and-answer session with BAFTA voters at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, Lawrence revealed that when she met Grande “she was so nervous and excited” that she could barely keep her composure.

“She can’t make bad music. I have since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I was the winner of the radio contest,” Lawrence said during the panel, which was shared by Variety magazine. “She was so excited and nervous … At one point, I just walked into her hotel room and was like, ‘Hi!’ and she sat down.”

Lawrence was also shocked at how much it takes to really be Ariana Grande, saying, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately… There were all these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live? here?'”. Along with Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, Lawrence stars in “Don’t Look Up.” Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and Kid Cudi are also part of the cast.

Jennifer Lawrence has many anecdotes from “Don’t Look Up”

The actress also discussed Ariana’s new song for the movie, “Just Look Up,” which was co-written by her, Kid Cudi and Tara Stinson. “You have to write the song to save all of humanity,” she said. “This may be my favorite moment in the movie. The number one pop star in the world who tells us: ‘We’re all going to die, get your head out of your…’”.

And if Ariana’s whole fangirl moment wasn’t enough for Lawrence to remember this production, she told Vanity Fair there was one wardrobe glitch she’ll never forget. “Nose rings… You just hang down; the other is a magnet, ”she commented before assuring that she almost choked on them several times. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”