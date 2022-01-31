Jennifer Lawrence confesses that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drive her crazy”

U.S.- One of the most anticipated premieres of 2021 in Netflix it was the movie Don’t Look Upwhich is an apocalyptic comedy that is directed byr Adam McKaythis is starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker