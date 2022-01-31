Jennifer Lawrence confesses that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drive her crazy”

U.S.- One of the most anticipated premieres of 2021 in Netflix it was the movie Don’t Look Upwhich is an apocalyptic comedy that is directed byr Adam McKaythis is starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The film is about two astronomers who must go on a media tour to warn humanity about a comet that is about to destroy the earth.

Now, Jennifer, during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about his experience recording the tape. There she commented on the day that her role was in the car with DiCaprio and Chalamet, about which she said that it was the “most annoying of her day”.

They drove me crazy that day. Timothée was excited to be out of his house. I think it was the first scene of him. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and he was like ‘you know, this song is about, you know, blah blah blah. […] I don’t know, I just remember feeling miserable that day. But they are good guys.”

Of course, everything was joking, so it was more than clear that he got along with all the actors.