Jennifer Aniston is shooting a movie with a Spanish actor

A few years ago, it was unimaginable to think that a fictional story about the robbery of the National Currency and Stamp Factory of Spain would revolutionize the world of TV, but indeed it was. “The paper house” became an international success, and the actors who starred in the series are receiving the fruits of their exemplary performance.

This is the case of Enrique Arce, who played one of the most despicable characters in the entire plot, “Arturito”, since he is currently shooting a movie with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

The famous Spanish actor is proud to participate in this new Netflix project at the hands of great Hollywood stars. “Arturito” is filming on the paradisiacal beaches of Hawaii the second installment of the movie “Murder Mystery”, titled in Spain “Criminals in the sea”.

“’Variety’ article about ‘Murder Mystery 2’, the movie I’m shooting in Hawaii, directed by Jeremy Garelick, and starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and the actors in the photo. Aloha everybody”, comments the actor, while pointing to a photograph where he appears in a press article in the United States.

After the success of the first film, which broke a record on Netflix by getting more than 30 million views in the first three days of its release, the famous streaming platform confirmed a second installment of the film, in which the couple formed by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston they played a couple who became the main suspects in the murder of a millionaire, while enjoying an idyllic trip through Europe. In “Murder Mystery 2” the characters will meet again to face a new adventure, but this time in the Caribbean.

This second installment will feature new characters, including Enrique Arce, although the details of the role he will play in the new film are unknown. In addition to Arce, the ‘Variety’ portal has confirmed other cast members, including: Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Annie Mumolo, Zurn Villanueva, Mark Strong, Tony Goldwyn and Jodie Turner-Smith. The shooting of the film began in early January 2022, and its premiere is scheduled for next year.

Enrique Arce has not been the only one who has succeeded after his participation in “La casa de papel”, since several of his castmates are enjoying the best moment of their careers. Álvaro Morte, who plays the “Professor”, is performing as an actor in the American epic series: “The Wheel of Time”, a fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike. Critics have considered this new production as the North American version of “Game of Thrones”. Úrsula Corberó took off her “Tokio” suit to star in a new Hollywood superhero movie called “Snake eyes” and “Denver”, a character played by Jaime Lorente, has filmed the thriller “Tin & Tina” with Milena Smit, and directed by Rubin Stein. Lorente will also play Ángel Cristo in the new Antena 3 series, “Cristo y Rey”.