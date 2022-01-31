Jason Momoa torn between acting and family

Fernando Creole. (I)

The work and family they tend to have a very fragile balance point in the entertainment industry. This time it has been Jason Momoa who has had to taste the honeys of success by adding important projects in his career as an actor, while at the same time going through a personal crisis that has alienated him from his family.

The rumor has finally been confirmed and the 42-year-old actor is joining the starring cast in the tenth installment of ‘Fast and Furious’. The team of the famous motorized franchise confirmed the news through their official accounts on social networks.

“The Fast family continues to grow. Welcome Jason Moma” was the message that appeared along with a photo of the actor and the hashtag F10.

Momoa will join the cast led by Vin Diesel and that has figures like Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel among others. The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 2023.

Momoa’s signing comes after the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. A few months ago, Diesel sent a public message asking Johnson to join the new production and reprise the role of Agent Hobbs. But ‘The Rock’ emphatically reiterated that he would not return to the saga.

Momoa joins a saga through which recognized figures such as himself have passed Dwayne Johnson, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, John Cena or Charlize Theron. For Momoa, this project could reaffirm his presence in Hollywood as one of the new action figures.

Born in Hawaii, Momoa began acting in 1999 when he was cast as a lifeguard on the series ‘The Baywatch‘. He continued with small roles in series and movies, such as ‘North Shore’ or ‘Stargate Atlantis’.

The failure of the remake ‘Conan the barbarian‘ in which he gave life to the mythical warrior was immediately forgotten when he appeared playing the brutal barbarian chief Khal Drogo in the series ‘Game of Thrones’, that put him on the radar for other productions like ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’, where he gave a new image to the character of DC Comics, Aquaman.

With the idea of ​​not being pigeonholed in the action character, in recent years, Momoa has been expanding and diversifying his records in films and series that lead him to drama as in ‘Sugar Mountain’ or ‘Sweet Girl’ and even to the animation in ‘Lego 2’.

This year, the actor awaits the premiere of ‘Slumberland’ and ‘Aquaman and the Last Kingdom’. In addition to ‘Fast and Furious 10’, his name is also rumored for director Ana Lily Amirpour’s new project, ‘Cliff hanger’.

But while Momoa consolidates his presence as an actor in Hollywood, her personal life took an unexpected turn when she ended a 16-year relationship with Lisa Bonet.

The actor himself confirmed the separation through a message he posted on January 12 on his Instagram account. “We free each other to be what we are learning to become,” she wrote.

Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 and after a long dating relationship they married in 2017. The couple had two children in common, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and Momoa adopted Bonet’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz, also an actress. Zoe Kravitz.

Sources close to the couple quoted by international media, assure that both went in different directions with respect to the vision they had about his family and his professional activities.

“Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. You have found success and are driving it successfully. Lisa wants to be in Los Angeles and is not interested in going to other locations for long periods of time with him,” explained a source quoted by the Spanish portal Semana.

The statements deny the rumors about the possible responsibility of the actress Amber Heard in the separation of the couple.

Following the announcement of the split and while preparing for his new projects, Momoa decided to move on. In recent days he has been seen living in a luxurious camper that you have parked at a close friend’s house in Los Angeles.

“The love between us continues to evolve in the ways it wishes to be known and lived,” Momoa wrote of the care he holds for his family as he focuses on his career that will keep him busy with new projects underway.