Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Jason Momoa will join the cast of the franchise fast and furious, Fast Saga tweeted on Friday. “The Fast Fam continues to grow. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10“said the tweet.

The poster shows Momoa in a tuxedo and black tie, in front of a red, white and blue background. Still It is not known who Momoa’s character will beif it will be an enemy or part of the Toretto “family”.

Momoa as the villain?

In the next installment, Dominic Toretto looks to have a new counterpart to face. Momoa could face Vin Diesel’s character when the saga comes to an end. Your character may can work together Cipher by Charlize Theron, who escaped at the end of F9. But the details of the plot are unknown so far.

Fast 10 will be the conclusion of Fast Saga and will be a two part movie. The first part will premiere in 2023, with the second part set to air. close the saga of the film franchise. However, spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw 2019, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, could continue if the original franchise ends.

F10 will launch on May 19, 2023. Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang are expected to return with Justin Lin on board to direct. Diesel and Lin are producing.

original story

The franchise fast and furious has a history of adding extremely muscular men to its cast of characters. And it seems that Fast 10 it won’t be any different. Many family members are expected to return in Fast & Furious 10. Including Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman, Ludacris’s Tej, and Sung Kang’s Han.

There is some unfinished business between Han and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Is that the credits scene of F9 showed the two interacting for the first time since the assassination attempt.

A character who will not return for Fast 10 It’s Luke Hobbs as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Late last year, Johnson said that “no chance” to rejoin the franchise. Fans can expect to see Johnson again in Hobbs & Shaw 2.