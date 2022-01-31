Jason Momoa joins the family of the successful saga

DC star Jason Momoa has been confirmed as new face in the multi-million dollar franchise ‘Fast & Furious’. In its tenth installment, the saga will debut new muscles and will replace those of Dwayne Johnson.

Gasoline doesn’t run out

Momoa to star alongside Vin Diesel’s Toretto and the ‘Fast and Furious’ crew the next and tenth installment of the franchise high octane. The team officially welcomed Momoa via social media over the weekend with a post titled, “The Fast Fam continues to grow.”

Directed by Justin Lin, the film is provisionally titled ‘Fast and Furious 10’, and the whole team is expected to return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, whose character has featured prominently in movies since the eighth installment, in 2017. The tenth film will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.

After directing the series’ third through sixth installments, Lin returned to the franchise to direct “Fast & Furious 9,” which opened in theaters last summer. The film added 726 million worldwide, despite the fact that its premiere was delayed by the pandemic of COVID-19. The upcoming film is expected to be the penultimate outing for Toretto and his team, ending with the 11th installment films.