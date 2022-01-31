Jamie Spears: Britney Spears loses another court battle: her father will keep control over her money | People

More information

Jamie Spears, the father and legal guardian of Britney Spears, has asked the courts of Los Angeles (USA) to investigate the allegations made by the artist in her statement last week in court. Spears released documents Tuesday night claiming she has had no power over her daughter in recent years and requesting that her “serious allegations of forced labor, forced medical therapy, inadequate medical care and disenfranchisement be investigated.” ”, many of them poured against himself.

In addition, the view of the past day 23 is still to be resolved, but for the moment the singer has already received a certain legal setback. The Los Angeles judge has denied her for now to recover legal custody of her and that her father ceases to be her guardian. However, that decision refers to the request that Britney Spears made in November, that is, not the one just a week ago, where she launched serious allegations against all those who tutor her. In that hearing seven months ago, the artist demanded that a fund called the Bessemer Trust become solely responsible for her, but the magistrate has denied it.

Despite the fact that the singer’s father has served as her legal guardian since 2008, in the fall of 2019 the Los Angeles Court appointed attorney Jodi Montgomery as temporary guardian over the personal aspects of the singer, after Jamie cited reasons of health to depart. At a subsequent hearing in 2020, Britney Spears’ attorney requested that Montgomery continue in that role, as the singer expressed her “strong opposition” to her father returning to control of private life decisions and her public.

Currently, the legal guardianship is divided into two parts: the personal one, still supervised by Montogomery, and the financial one, over which the father still exercises control together with an investment fund. “Mr. Spears is not the guardian of his person. He has not been the guardian of his person since September 2019. Mrs. Montgomery has been completely in charge of the personal care and daily medical treatment of Mrs. Spears, ”says the defense of the father. Jamie Spears also maintains that he cannot communicate directly with his daughter and that he was “very saddened to learn of her hardship and suffering” from her.

However, the father’s statement does not coincide with the testimony of Britney, who last week claimed that he “enjoyed” exercising control over her and that she should be in jail. Likewise, she cited episodes dating back to 2018, when her father was a full legal guardian, in which she was forced to work against her will and in which she received strong lithium medication when she refused to rehearse for a Las Vegas show. (USA).

“I want to get my life back,” implored the star, who questioned whether she had really been incapacitated since 2008 if between 2013 and 2017 she was starring in another show in Las Vegas with which she earned millions of dollars, in addition to recording albums and performing at galas. “This guardianship is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up,” the singer assured before a Los Angeles court during a telephone intervention full of forceful statements such as “I’m not happy”, “I can’t sleep” and “I cry every day”.

For her part, the guardian Montgomery published a statement, through her lawyer Lauriann Wright, to deny the accusations of Britney’s father in which he affirms that his only purpose is to “encourage her on her way so that she no longer needs a guardianship”.