Jamie Lynn Spears supports Britney Spears in conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears will continue to support her sister Britney Spears until the world ends.

On Monday, the actress-singer broke her silence on the pop icon’s recent comments about her controversial conservatorship. While making her way to a Los Angeles court last week, Britney Spears requested the termination of her “abusive” conservatorship, which has severely limited the “Toxic” artist’s autonomy for the past 13 years.

“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn Spears said on Monday. in a video posted on their Instagram stories. “The only reason I haven’t done it sooner is because I felt like, before my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. to do.

“But now that he’s spoken very clearly and said what he had to say, I feel like I can follow his lead and say what I feel I have to say. I think it’s very clear, from the day I was born, I only loved, adored and supported my sister.”

Much of the “Zoey 101” alum’s comments seemed to point to people who have criticized her for not speaking up on her older sister’s behalf sooner. Ultimately, Jamie Lynn Spears said she “only cares about her sister’s happiness ”.

“This is my older sister before any of these bulls,” he added. “I don’t care if he wants to run away to a rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if he wants to come back and take over the world like he’s done so many times before, because I have nothing to do, win or lose. either way “.

During her emotional 24-minute speech last week, Britney Spears accused her guardians of forcing her to work nonstop, taking drugs that left her incapacitated, giving copious amounts of blood and undergoing excessive psychological evaluation.

The Grammy winner also accused her “so-called team” of forbidding her to remove the intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) implanted inside her, despite her desire to have another child.

“I have made a very conscious decision in my life to only participate in his life as his sister,” Jamie Lynn Spears continued. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public wanted me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I will support her. long after that.

“It’s not that I owe the public anything,” he added, “because my sister knows that I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to.”

In her Instagram post, Jamie Lynn Spears alluded to the #FreeBritney movement, which has long denounced the Spears sisters’ father, Jamie Spears, for keeping the “Circus” singer locked away in a conservatorship for more than a decade.

While appealing to a judge earlier this month, Britney Spears said she intended to sue her family and that her father “loved every minute of … the control he had over” her life.

“I am not my family. I am my own person. I speak for myself,” said Jamie Lynn Spears. “I am so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for asking for new advice, as I told her to do many years ago, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

“So I’m very proud that he took that step. If you end the conservatorship…whatever you want to do to be happy. I support him 100 percent.”

Jamie Lynn Spears’ comments come days after her husband, Jamie Watson, defended the Spears family in a statement to the New York Post.

“I can assure you that her family loves her and wants the best for her,” Watson told the Post. “I wouldn’t be surrounded by people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to root for Britney?

Through her lawyer at Wednesday’s court hearing, Jamie Spears said she was “sorry to see her daughter suffer and in so much pain,” adding that she “loves her daughter and misses her very much.”

