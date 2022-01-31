J Balvin joins NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G in a new version of “Better Days”

Released in September, the original version of “Better Days” debuted at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Colombian superstar J Balvin joins NEIKED, Mae Muller, and Polo G. for an irresistible new version of “Better Days”, the great hit that reached the #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, with nearly 300 million+ global streams. Hailed as one of the “best songs of 2021” by Los Angeles Times“Better Days” is the brainchild of artist duo NEIKED and focuses on a vocal performance by Maethe fast-rising and imposing British singer.

In the new version of the single, J Balvin appears after the first chorus and introduces a verse in Spanish. Making clear his smooth flow and his undeniable charisma, “the global ambassador of reggaeton” adds a powerful new energy to the track. With its mix of shimmering, dynamic beats, “Better Days” features production from NEIKED, the Swedish artist duo whose hit single “Sexual” surpassed 600 million streams worldwide and reached the Top 10 in 11 countries.

“J Balvin is a true artist, and our albums always try to find that fresh nuance. His style blends perfectly with the uniqueness of Mae and Polo, and we loved that he joined the song. This is just one of the many pieces that fans can expect from NEIKED’s next puzzle…”, comments the duo.

For her part, Mae Muller comments: “I’m a big fan of J Balvin! I went to Primavera Sound in 2019 and saw him live, so it’s amazing for me to have him as part of ‘Better Days.‘”.

Released in September, the original version of “Better Days” debuted at #57 on the Billboard Hot 100. Racking up more than 65 million streams in just five days, it cracked the Top 10 on Spotify and Apple Music charts. and appeared in the Top 5 Trending Sounds on both TikTok and Snap. Meanwhile, his video with a totally retro aesthetic has garnered over 12 million views to date.

“Better Days” is the first of NEIKED’s most anticipated releases following the duo’s success. Recognized hitmakers, they have collaborated with Nile Rodgers, EARTHGANG, Muni Long, 24kGoldn, X Ambassadors, and songwriters Freddy Wexler (Justin Bieber, Kanye West), Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Madonna), Justin Tranter (Ariana Grande, Julia Michaels) and Albin Nedler (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato). During 2022, the duo will be able to see themselves on top of the biggest stages to date.