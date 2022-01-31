“It’s like a sewer of wicked fifteen-year-olds”; celebrities explain the danger of social networks

There is no doubt that social networks came to change our way of communicating with the whole world and with our environment.

From the beginnings of MSN Messenger, the instant messaging program created by Microsoft, to the fashionable social network, TikTok, each of the platforms that we have encountered along the way have given rise to a new culture in terms of the use of language

According to the Digital 2021 study, cited by StatisticalInternet users spend around six hours and 54 minutes connected to our social networks. Whether through a computer, a smartphone or any other device, the reality is that, as reported by said study, we spend more time online.

In this sense, in addition to being a space to be updated regarding what is happening in the world, for some users, social networks are, mainly, an important work tool; the hundreds of thousands or millions of followers are a reflection of popularity, but also of what can be classified as good networking.

In these times of digitization and in which, as we already mentioned, we spend more and more time connected to the internet, it is essential for celebrities to carry out good management of their platforms, be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, among others. .

On the other hand, we must not forget that we live in an era dominated by digital content, where influencer marketing is an important piece for brands today.

According to information from Bloomberg, brands have spent some 202 million euros on influencer marketing, this marketing modality being the online channel for customer acquisition that has shown the greatest growth and the fastest.

However, despite the great utility that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok may represent, the truth is that, for some, it has been a bitter experience, which is why, at some point in their lives, they decide to move away from their own social networks.

Personalities of the stature of Selena Gomez, Kirsten Stewart, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Ed Sheeran, among others, have made the decision to move away from their platforms for mental health.

To mention an example, the former star of the Friends series, Jennifer Aniston, declared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that social networks are “the tabloids of the 2000s”.

“What the mainstream media did to people’s personal lives back then, ordinary people are doing now. Now you have social networks. It’s almost as if the media has put the sword in the hands of any guy behind a computer to become a troll or whatever they call them and harass people in the comments section, ”he mentioned. .

Another case to highlight is that of the singer Selena Gomez, who, although she still maintains control of her platforms, has mentioned to InStyle magazine that “At one point, Instagram became my whole world. It was, indeed, very dangerous. In my early twenties, I felt I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole stage in my life where I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it.”

Ed Sheeran is one of the many celebrities who stopped using their social networks at some point. In an interview with The Sun, the singer mentioned why he made the decision to move away from his platforms:

“I go in there and there is nothing else but people saying offensive things. Twitter is a platform for that. What has fucked my head has been trying to figure out why people hate me so much.”

What is clear is that, beyond the great tool they represent, they are platforms that have caused significant dangers, which is why various authorities have warned about the great risks that exist on sites such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

