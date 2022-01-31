Its lead designer left PlatinumGames two years ago.

We bring a new detail that has been recently known and is related to one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Bayonetta 3.

Apparently, the original lead designer of this exclusive Nintendo Switch title left PlatinumGames, developer of the game, two years ago. Specifically it is about Marius Hermanaviciuswho left the company in 2020 after also working on the canceled Scalebound and the bosses of Astral Chain between 2017 and 2019.

He started working on the development of Bayonetta 3 from September 2019 to April 2020 and later left the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a designer at Tango Gameworks from Xbox. Undoubtedly a curious news that has now come to light and has caused quite a surprise.

Bayonetta 3 on the horizon

We have already shared with you that PlatinumGames trusts that simpler projects like sun crest They will help make other more complex ones like Bayonetta 3 more bearable. Without a doubt, this is something important considering that Sol Cresta is one of the games that is receiving the most attention, that Bayonetta 3 is also launching in 2022 and that we also have on the horizon the Project GG.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

The witch is back! Bayonetta 3 will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022. The reveal trailer showcases all the action from this stylish sequel, Bayonetta’s new look, and new mechanics like Bayonetta’s ability to control demons.

Fountain. Fountain.