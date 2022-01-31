It is difficult for Tony Stark to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Tony Stark by Robert Downey Jr. (Zodiac) is one of the most prominent figures in the first stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, due to the history of the genocidal plans of Thanos (Josh Brolin), is known as the Saga of Infinity. The technological tycoon intervenes in ten of his twenty-three films between Hombre de Hierro (Jon Favreau, 2008) and Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), at the end of which sacrifices himself to save the universe from the Mad Titan in an unforgettable moment for the public.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021) we see how brings back villains that, in their own lengths, end up dead. This is what happens with Norman Osborn or the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) of spider-man, Otto Octavius ​​or Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Spider-Man 2 (Sam Raimi, 2002, 2004), Dr. Curt Connors or Lizard (Rhys Ifans) of The Amazing Spider-Man and the Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx) of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro (Marc Webb, 2012, 2014). Could the same thing be done with Tony Stark in the multiverse?

Chris McKenna: “We couldn’t keep going to Tony Stark’s well”

Marvel Studios

According to screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), which have written so far the films Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jon Watts, 2017), Ant-Man and the Wasp (Peyton Reed, 2018), Spider-Man: Far From Home (Watts, 2019) and the aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, There are no plans to recover Iron Man using the multiversal conjuncture. This is what they said during a recent interview for the podcast The Q and A with Jeff Goldsmith.

In his experience, executive producer Kevin Feige and company, “simply, they do not like to constantly evoke [a Tony Stark]”, in the words of Chris McKenna. “I mean, obviously, Tony cast a very large shadow even after end game, what we deal with in Far from home. But I think everyone felt like we couldn’t keep going to Tony’s Well,” as much as viewers long for Robert Downey Jr.’s superhero.

“I think what we started to realize as we were writing this is that [Tony] It wasn’t Uncle Ben. He was a father figure, there was a bond between them”, continues the screenwriter, also speaking on behalf of his partner Erik Sommers. “But I think that by writing [Spider-Man: No Way Home], we begin to realize that we had the opportunity to tell a different story for Peter Parker [Tom Holland] And that, by the end of this movie, maybe it’s a different origin story than everyone else has assumed at this point.”

Iron Man did not paint anything in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Marvel Studios

As we well know, Spider-Man: Homecoming establishes Tony Stark as Peter Parker’s mentor in his confrontation with Adrian Toomes or Vulture (Michael Keaton). In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the superhero must not only deal with the threat of Quentin Beck or Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), but also with the loss of the character played by Robert Downey Jr. But, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, tribulations for the superhero are very different, with the fellowship of its variants, Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s.

“I don’t think having Tony here would have done any good,” continues Chris McKenna. “We began to realize that the moral impetus, the milestone of his life, is [la tía] may [Marisa Tomei] and that, for the first time, he is being tested to see if he can really live up to the code she instilled in him”. That is to say, the one with the mythical phrase, pronounced for the first time in the Marvel Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Homethat with great power comes great responsibility. “That’s what this Peter Parker story is really about.”