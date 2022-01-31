It generated controversy in the victory of Charlotte Hornets against Lakers

Michael Jordan caused controversy this weekend for a peculiar gesture during the confrontation of the NBA Come in Los Angeles Lakers Y Charlotte Hornets, a team owned by the former American basketball player.

The final seconds of the match were disputed when ‘air jordan‘ was caught on camera leaving the building when there was still time to play.

Jordan got up from his box seat, turned around and left, however, this attitude was reproached by the fans of Charlotte Hornets, since it is the owner and historical reference of the competition.

So far it has not been revealed if the abandonment was due to an emergency, but it is also speculated that he possibly thought that his team would be overtaken by the Lakers and that for that reason he preferred not to stay to witness the end.

The video and images of that moment have been a trend on social networks, generating any theory about his decision to leave the box when the game was not yet over; at the end, charlotte hornets won 117-114 over Los Angeles Lakers.

