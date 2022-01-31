India forecasts the world’s highest rate of growth in the financial year 2022-2023

India expects to achieve the world’s highest growth rate of large economies in the 2022-2023 financial year, despite a slowdown, according to an official report published on Monday, which reflects progress in vaccination against covid-19 and the vigor of exports. .

According to this government report presented to parliament, the GDP growth of the third largest economy in Asia will be 8 to 8.5% in the 2022-23 financial year, against 9.2% for the current financial year, which ends in March.

“The economy is well placed to experience strong growth these next two years, and all indicators of macroeconomic stability suggest significant support” for it, said Sanjeev Sanyal, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry.

Thus, India will be far ahead of the other large economies, according to IMF forecasts for 2022, which are betting on growth of 4.8% for neighboring China.

Last week, the IMF revised down its global growth forecasts, due to the impact of omicron, but predicted a 9% growth for India in 2022.

A now greatly expanded vaccination coverage, the strong growth of exports and a revival of investment in the private sector, added to the increase in public spending, are the factors that sustain India’s growth, according to the government report

All this, however, “provided that there are no new economic disturbances linked to the pandemic,” the document specifies.

ng/gle/mtp/lth/abx/me/mb