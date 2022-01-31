In this way Jennifer Aniston sets trends for this spring

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who has spent some incredible days filming in Hawaii, has already said goodbye to the coats to wear the clothes that will set trends in the upcoming spring 2022 season. Although winter looks stand out for the elegance and opulence of the season, the truth is that we already want to enjoy the warmth and good weather, and for that we have to update the wardrobe to enjoy the next season.

Several celebrities have already hinted at some of the key pieces for the next season. Among them, Jennifer Aniston, who has already worn some spring looks with essential garments that will become a trend this new year.

Brad Pitt’s ex wore her own version of the ladylike dress, wearing a dazzling black strapless midi dress, defying the spring dress norm in pastel colors and floral prints. However, it has maintained the romantic essence of the season with the cut of the dress and delicate and fine sandals. This dress will be ideal for a romantic dinner or an outing with friends.

Another of the classic garments that Jennifer has rescued for this new spring season are the shirt-cut dresses. On this occasion, Jennifer’s dress is perfect for the season, since it has no sleeves and the front buttons help to mark the slender figure of the actress. The best way to wear this style of dress is with cowboy-style boots in brown tones or with high-heeled sandals in neutral colors.

Jennifer, who is an expert in styling, knows that a black & white look is always a success, since it is almost impossible to fail when combining these two basic colors.. For this look, the actress chose white jeans, a basic t-shirt in the same tone in combination with a black blazer. Aniston chose black ankle boots and a matching crossbody bag; To contrast with the monochrome look, the actress chose gold-tone jewelry and brown sunglasses.

The eternal “Rachel Green” from the series “Friends” has worn the ideal flower dress for spring. It is a sleeveless white dress with tropical flower prints in green and red. The actress joined the trend of mini skirts of the season, since the skirt of the dress is above the knee. ANDThis model of dress is ideal to accentuate the figure and the pleats in the skirt give movement and fall to the garment. Jennifer combined it with nude espadrilles and aviator-style sunglasses in brown.

Spring season accessories cannot go unnoticed. For this reason, the actress chose sunglasses with colored lenses to break with the monochrome of winter and usher in a new and colorful season. The actress chose ones with a retro frame that will be a trend this new season.