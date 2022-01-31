“I saw myself in danger and…” – Paparazzi Magazine

Although he is characterized by his sense of humor, for always being on top, with energy and joy, the truth is that life has not always been easy for him. Dani, La Chepi. On the contrary, the actress went through several hard times such as anorexia nervosa and alcohol addiction.

And it was the driver herself The Great Game of the Goose who gave an exclusive interview with Maria Laura Santillan and where throughout the talk they had hand in hand he was encouraged to tell how that difficult stage of his life was that he had to fight against.

“Little by little I encouraged myself to speak and tell about excesses in general. And nothing in excess is good! One day on the show Andy Kusnetzoff I stepped forward and talked about it. Everyone was surprised because she was an alcoholic, but yes, I was even medicated ”the comedian began.

And followed: “I was medicated for years for my excesses with alcohol. I always lived at night because I worked at events. And well, I started with an excuse, for an event in my life to take. And then I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t take”.

“Tall was drinking. I mean, she couldn’t have sex without drinking. But not having a glass of wine, having a bottle of wine and until I was in a fart I couldn’t have sex and at one point I was in danger. I was watching V for Vengeance, the movie Natalie Portman in which she peels”, La Chepi continued.

“I peeled, I got a tattoo and I saw myself in danger when I saw myself in the mirror at 4 in the afternoon drunk, in slippers… and I said enough,” recalled the comedian.

It was then that Dani referred to the moment in which he hit rock bottom and confessed: “Of the fart that flashie had that had Natalie’s face. She was dating a boy who had forgotten the machine, I went and looked for it. She came from doing a season with ILiana Calabro in Mar del Plata very vedette with curtains and extensions”.

“I tore everything off with scissors, peeled myself off and went to get a tattoo. I still kept tattooing because I like it. But when I saw myself in danger was when I saw myself in a mirror one day and I said to myself: it’s 4 in the afternoon and you’re drunk, in slippers at home. With the dog asking you to go out to pee and I couldn’t even stay in the party wall and I said enough “Chepi acknowledged.

“I called a psychologist, who saved my life, and she told me that I had to do both, therapy and go to a psychiatrist. And I went, she medicated me and I took it for many years, like 4 or 5 years in which she took everything. My mood was constant instability. And until one day I met Isa’s father and got pregnant.”, Dani referred to his afloat.

Finally, the actress and host was able to laugh again and enjoy life away from alcohol and told how that click was, “That day nothing else existed, like I never drank alcohol. The day I met Javi he brought a wine and I was scared, but he opened it, I was able to have a little and I enjoyed it but I don’t like it anymore, I can’t even drink it. I drink and it makes me sleepy”.