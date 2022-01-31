Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in Florian Zeller’s The Son

EFE

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will be the stars of The Sonthe director’s next film Florian Zeller after the recent success of his debut feature El padre (2020), a film that received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Production Design.

“Very happy to announce the cast of my next film,” the French filmmaker and playwright wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Magazines Variety Y The Hollywood Reporter they detailed that The Son it will also be a big-screen adaptation of one of his plays, something Zeller has already done in El padre.

In this case, the plot will revolve around depression in adolescence and will narrate the clash between Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) with his son Nicholas in the middle. Zeller assured that The Son It is a “profoundly human” story. and hoped that the public will be moved by “this family’s journey”.

“Both Hugh and Laura naturally exude great warmth, compassion and vulnerability to invite the audience to embrace and feel every moment,” he added.

Laura Dern won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her memorable role as a lawyer in Marriage Story (2019), while jackmanone of the most versatile stars in Hollywood, was nominee for the statuette for Best Actor for Les Miserables (2012).

Zeller will collaborate on the script for The Son with Christopher Hampton, with whom he already wrote the tape with four hands El padre.

Starring Anthony Hopkins, El padre has been a sensation on the big screen in recent months with his brilliant story about a man suffering from dementia.

El padre has six nominations for the Oscars to be held on Sunday, April 25: Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Coleman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Zeller and Hampton), Best Production Design and Best Editing.

last weekend, El padre won two awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA): Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

