Hubble detects a spaceship-shaped interaction of galaxies
The Hubble Space Telescope has recorded an interaction between galaxies, whose format is reminiscent of a spaceship from the television series ‘Star Trek’.
It is a group of three galaxies —NGC 7764A1, NGC 7764A2 and NGC 7764A3—, which are collectively called NGC 7764A.
“By happy coincidence, the collective interaction between these galaxies has caused the two on the upper right to form a shape that, from our solar system’s perspective, resembles the ‘Star Trek’ starship known as the USS Enterprise” , pointed out the medium.
In the photograph, the two galaxies seen at the top appear to be interacting with each other. The long trails of stars and gas extending from them give the impression that both have recently been hit at high speed by the spherical galaxy in the lower left of the image.
In reality, interactions between galaxies occur over extremely long periods of time. In addition, galaxies rarely collide head-on with each other, the portal stressed.