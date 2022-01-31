How Trump Coins Became an Internet Sensation

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

The gift coins are simple and brilliant tokens of admiration for former President Donald Trump. They are also one of the most popular products these days.

There is a style for every taste, each with a portrait of Trump. Sometimes he is depicted in gold, staring at the horizon. In others, he’s smiling in silver, thumbs up, or even riding a missile as a bald eagle soars behind him.

Among all the options, there is one that stands out. Known only as the “Trump coin” online, it has become a darling of right-wing social media and fringe news sites. It is advertised between claims of stolen elections or conspiracy theories about global cabals. Some ads even describe it as some kind of cryptocurrency, suggesting that it will soon be worth thousands of dollars.

The coin in question features Trump’s face in gold relief on a shiny silver base. In an arch above the head of the former president, you can read the motto: “Keep America Great” (Let’s keep the United States great).

It can be yours, too, for just $0 (plus $9.99 shipping).

This particular version has become something of a cyber mystery. It is not clear who promotes it or profits from it. It is sold by a mysterious news website about which little is known. Trump has nothing to do with currency. No identifiable company takes credit.

Some internet sleuths have followed the digital footprints to find out which organizations are behind the currency’s popularity. The New York Times did the same: track a network of advertisers and observe their activity, from public storefronts to private marketing portals. With the help of insiders and experienced marketers, the search spanned the globe, uncovering the involvement of a handful of companies and a legion of anonymous traders operating in places unknown.

The novelty collector’s item may seem harmless, but that’s part of the danger, experts say, because it’s easy to underestimate how the profit motive can create new incentives to spread disinformation online.

“You do something small and harmless enough that no one can object to the individual scam,” explained Danny Rogers, co-founder and CEO of the Global Disinformation Index. “But if you look at it together, it’s a movement.”

To understand how this all works, let’s start with Denzel Washington.

From the fake accounts of celebrities…

Texting app Telegram has become a hotbed of right-wing activity, with a stream of politicians and conspiracy theorists posting misleading updates on everything from vaccines to Deep State plots.

Recently, the Oscar-winning actor, Denzel Washington, was involved in the affair.

“The Democrats are just causing panic and insecurity, and the American people are not safe with them at the forefront,” the account, RealDenzelWashington, posted on a page that featured her name alongside an attractive profile picture.

The account then announced that the “real money” would disappear. The “Trump currency” would take its place.

That fake account is one of many on Telegram using names and photos of celebrities to promote Trump’s currency. There is Ivanka Trump (who once had more than 100,000 followers), Mel Gibson (more than 140,000 followers), the special counsel of the Trump administration, John Durham (more than 210,000 followers), as well as Keanu Reeves, Senator Ted Cruz and to John F. Kennedy Jr. (who died in 1999). Each account advocates its own mix of patriotism, anti-vaccine content, and claims that President Joe Biden is illegitimate. Many messages falsely claimed that the value of the coin was about to rise, referring to the rising price of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

After the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, conservatives turned to Telegram because Facebook and Twitter cracked down on conspiratorial and violent content. Watchdogs have warned that Telegram exercises much less moderation than competing social networks. Many of the fake accounts have been online for months, and new ones keep popping up. Others have been disabled, such as Denzel Washington’s fake account, or labeled a “scam” or “fake” by Telegram. The company has not responded to requests for comment.

In one post, a fake account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is very close to Trump, shared a fake story on a fake Fox News website about a fake tweet from a fake Elon Musk, who falsely claimed false that in a short time the CEO of Tesla would accept Trump’s coins as payment.

A Washington spokesman said he was unavailable for comment but confirmed the account was fake. Greene did not respond to requests for comment.

…to sites with misinformation…

Whether the coin was promoted as some kind of cryptocurrency or as a mere collectible, most ads on Telegram included a link to the same site: the Raw Conservative Opinions store.

The home page claims the coin is of the “highest quality craftsmanship” and is “America’s favorite souvenir.”

The store is on the site of right-wing news provider Raw Conservative Opinions, which sports the American flag logo and a red, white and blue color scheme. One article detailed “6 factors pointing to a rigged election,” including misleading claims that votes were switched from Trump to Biden and that vote increases were evidence of rigging. It was a verbatim copy of the right-wing conspiracy site OffGuardian.

Raw Conservative Opinions does not have any registered owner. The website was registered in 2016 with the address of a business park in Louisville, Kentucky. A representative from the office building said the suite number did not exist. The record included a phone number, but the woman who answered that number said she didn’t speak English and hung up, and several subsequent phone calls and texts went unanswered.

…with merchants who make money

In the vast world of online advertising, there is one niche that occupies a very important place in the sale of Trump currency: affiliate marketers.

When someone buys the coin, most of the money goes to the seller. But a portion is shared with the affiliate marketer, a freelancer who advertises products online in exchange for a portion of the profits.

Affiliate marketing is a multi-million dollar business, with websites and YouTube channels earning hefty commissions for running quality ads. However, some affiliate marketers work on the sidelines. If a seller has some diet pills or conspiracy theory e-books, they may offer the products to affiliate marketers, who will post ads and create websites, or resort to less ethical methods like creating fake social media accounts that can drive traffic to the seller’s sales page.

ClickBank, a large Idaho-based affiliate network, put the coin into circulation last year as sales skyrocketed. The company posted in a blog post that the Trump coin was its most popular product in October, and its second most popular in November.

ClickBank did not respond to requests for comment.

the center of the mystery

Affiliate merchants who decide to advertise the coin can ask the seller for help. The company behind the coin linked to another website, Conservative Affiliates, which provides collateral such as photos and fake news that can be used to advertise the coins online.

A set of marketing material detailed how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to ban Trump’s currency. The claim became so widespread that fact-checkers worked to disprove it.

Aneela Mirchandani, a software engineer and writer from San Francisco, mapped out an even larger web of products leading to Conservative Affiliates for her blog The Odd Post. He researched the coin after seeing it advertised on Parler, the conservative social network, where it was promoted by fake celebrity accounts (sound familiar?).

Their investigation uncovered digital identifiers on the Raw Conservative Opinions home page that matched a number of other products, such as the apocalyptic “Alive After the Fall” e-book. That book was also mentioned in Conservative Affiliates.

“They all led to this gate,” Mirchandani said.

The Times conducted a similar search, reviewing an archived version of the Conservative Affiliates site from February 2020. That page offered a vital clue: an email for the Romanian marketing company Stone Force Media. The same name appeared in an obscure part of an affiliate merchant portal, which was only visible after registering to promote the Trump coin.

Mirchandani had also seen the page filed along with a mention of Stone Force Media on an affiliate portal for “Tactical Home Defense,” an e-book on home invasion defense.

Those details placed Stone Force at the center of the mystery, with connections to Raw Conservative Opinions, Conservative Affiliates, ClickBank ads, and many other political and conspiracy products promoted online, including the coin in question.

Stone Force is an online advertising company that specializes in “audience acquisition and monetization,” according to its Facebook page and online job postings. The company’s co-founders include Vlad Bolovan, who according to his Instagram profile lives in Bucharest, and Brandon Kelly, whose Facebook profile says he’s from California and lives in Romania.

Since 2016, this company has been operating out of Bucharest with a staff of eight employees and had revenue of $1.07 million in 2019, according to business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet. The information published by D&B, which also showed the income for the year 2020, was withdrawn after this newspaper contacted Stone Force for this article.

When asked about the coin, a Stone Force spokesperson confirmed that the company was the supplier but declined to comment further. He subsequently sent an email from late 2021 showing that Stone Force had warned its affiliates not to advertise the coins as some kind of cryptocurrency. Until January, many advertisements on Telegram were still promoting the coin in this way.

Bolovan and Kelly also declined to comment.

Then the delivery

Rachel Edwards can’t remember when she first saw the coin, but she thinks it was in a Facebook ad. Edwards, an Alabama mother of three, said the coins immediately caught her eye, as did the price, since the item cost nothing apart from shipping.

“So I ordered five,” he said.

They arrived within a week, packed in a simple padded envelope. The coins looked good, each in a protective plastic case, and in his opinion they were heavy enough to believe they were real silver.

But there was something wrong.

“The individual bag that wrapped them had a sticker that said, ‘Made in China,'” he said.

Neil Segal, who works at Colonial Stamp and Coin in Kingston, New York, tested another Trump coin purchased at the Raw Conservative Opinions store. He used a device that detects precious metals.

He found no gold or silver. Furthermore, the coin was magnetic, which suggests that it was made primarily of iron.

Jack Batelic, a gold appraiser at PRS Gold Buyers in Newburgh, New York, tested a coin using a nitric acid solution. After applying a drop to the gold image of Trump, the area darkened, fizzed, and then turned green.

“It’s painting,” he concluded.

How much does it cost?

“Nothing,” he replied.