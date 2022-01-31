How to remove oil and grease stains on your clothes

Getting dirty when cooking is what no one likes, so it is important to wear an apron and when it is forgotten, most of the time the clothes are stained of mass, oil or other food or product difficult to remove.

The oil and the fat They are foods that have a reputation for being difficult to remove in the clothingbut there are always simpler solutions than you imagine.

It has happened to all of us at least once and when it’s time to wash the stained clothes with fat or oil Sometimes it gets complicated, so we are going to tell you some tips to eliminate those stains that nobody wants.

The oil and the fat They are difficult foods to remove, but in reality there is also their counterpart in the world, such as lemon, baking soda and soap itself.

Tip 1: Use 90 proof alcohol

This is one of the most effective home remedies against stains from oil on the clothing. You just have to apply a few drops of alcohol on the stain and let it sit for two minutes. After the time, soak the garment in water and powdered soap or detergent for 10 minutes, then wash the stained clothes from oil by hand, rubbing gently and with warm water.

Tip 2: Use salt to remove stains from velvet

You can use a little salt on the stain and let it sit there for 2 or 3 hours. Then, with a toothbrush rub gently. First in the direction of the hair and then in the opposite direction. Wash as you normally would and if there is still something stained after drying, you can repeat the process.

Tip 3: Dish soap to remove denim stains

You should wash your garment first with a little dish soap and baking soda on the stain and then wash as you normally do. If the stain doesn’t go away, try bar soap.