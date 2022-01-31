how to make Donald Duck alert when you have a message – FayerWayer

Although WhatsApp is not the most robust or secure platform in terms of privacy, it is undeniable that it is the most popular.

The options to manipulate the app and customize are also not as extensive as in Telegram and other instant messaging systems. But on Android it’s possible to bend the rules a bit to create fun mods.

[ Conoce las novedades que trae WhatsApp Plus 18.90 para este 2022 ]

We don’t really know how it happened, but over the past few weeks a notification sound featuring a Disney character has become wildly popular on the app.

Here we explain step by step how to configure it. The process is laborious and only applies to Android devices, but it is worth the effort.

How to configure the Donald Duck notification on WhatsApp

The first thing we must do is get the sound in a .MP3 format file. Fortunately in Youtube It is possible to find many videos with Donald Duck audio that lasts just 3 seconds. The best among all the alternatives we consider would be this:

To download it will require your initiative to use some online service or application downloaded from the Google Play Store dedicated to converting YouTube links to MP3 files.

Once you have obtained the file, it is important that you know under what name it was downloaded and in which location on your Android the audio was saved.

Having such certainty, you just have to follow the following steps:

Open WhatsApp and enter the context menu of options. They are the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Go to the Settings section and look for the Notifications section. Tap to enter that menu.

There you will see a section with the name “Notification tone”. Tap there and it will display the menu of available sounds.

While there, scroll to the bottom of the list and an option will appear under the name “Add ringtone”. Get in there.

Depending on your Android layer, a window may appear with the latest files downloaded to your phone or, failing that, a folder browser.

Find your MP3 file with the sound of Donald Duck and select it.

Done, the sound is now part of WhatsApp

As you can tell, this tutorial applies to pretty much any fun notification sound you can think of.

Please use this tutorial responsibly and enjoy this extraordinary opportunity to improve your WhatsApp account.