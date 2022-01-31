How to make a toning shampoo for your gray hair

platinum hair and white hair They are a trend that makes mature women look elegant and classy, ​​even famous people wear it like this, like Verónica Castro.

So if you already have some white hair in your hair do not hesitate to show them off and platinum them with a toning shampoo homemade and spending almost nothing.

nuanced your white hair you harmonize the color of them and prevent them from turning yellow or a different tone by maintaining a range of grays and whites in your hair.

The gray hair, as the appearance of white hairIt is usually a direct consequence of aging. The white hair They are hairs that lack melanin, which is the pigment that gives color to hair, skin, the iris of the eye and body hair.

The white hair They tend to turn yellow as a result of melanin loss, and this also weakens the hair, making it more porous and sensitive to oxidation and sun damage, which can lead to a yellowish hue.

Homemade toning shampoo

You need

Hair conditioner (white)

gentian violet

Preparation

You are going to mix in a container with a lid, 1/4 of conditioner and 2 drops of gentian violet. Mix very well until the color is uniform. Apply to damp hair, using a color comb to spread throughout hair. Try to do it quickly so as not to concentrate the color in one area, otherwise it could end up purple. Leave 5 minutes and rinse. If what you want is to tone blonde or dyed red hair, it is recommended to use 4 drops of gentian violet.

Gentian violet is used for the treatment of some wounds as an external disinfectant, whether on mucous membranes or clean skin, in addition to being attributed an antifungal power.