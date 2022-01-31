How to install WhatsApp on your computer: step-by-step guide

Installing WhatsApp on your computer is a very simple process for which you do not need advanced knowledge. We explain how to do it.

WhatsApp is a messaging platform that is present in all areas of our lives. We use it to talk to co-workers, to keep in touch with distant family, or to meet up with friends. Therefore, being such an important communication tool, it is best that it is accessible from different devices. You can too use whatsapp from computerand in this guide we teach you how to install it step by step.

If you want to continue your WhatsApp conversations on your PC, you already know that you can use whatsapp web. However, it is possible that you do not want to have the browser always open or that version does not convince you for some reason. That’s where the desktop version of WhatsApp appears, which you can download and install on computer completely free. Of course, the multi-device mode is close, but it is not yet a reality, so you will need have the phone next to the PC to keep the connection.

How to install WhatsApp on your PC

The desktop version of WhatsApp puts at your disposal most functions: status, archived, sending voice notes, highlighted messages… In short, you will be able to use the messaging service as if you were from the mobile. As we have mentioned before, to install WhatsApp on the Windows computer you need to have the mobile at hand.

When you already have the two devices available, you will only have to follow these steps:

Enter the WhatsApp website. Click on the option “Mac or Windows”. On the new page, click on the button “Download for Windows”. Automatically, the download of the file will begin. Open the downloaded .exe file, it is called “WhatsApp Setup”. Automatically, the desktop version of WhatsApp will be installed on your computer. You will directly access the window to link your WhatsApp account, a step for which you will have to use the mobile in which you have WhatsApp installed. The first thing you should do is open the app and click on the three-dot button in the upper right corner. In the options menu that appears, tap on “Linked Devices”. tap on the button “Pair a device” Y focus the camera on the QR code that appears on the WhatsApp page opened on the computer. Automatically, the account will be linked and you will have access to all your conversations.

Another method to install WhatsApp on your Windows computer is download the program from the Microsoft Store. Once the file is downloaded, you just have to follow the same steps explained in the previous list to link your WhatsApp account and thus access the chats.

Before concluding, we remind you that you can also install WhatsApp Beta on your computer to enjoy the latest features before everyone else of users. For example, you can now talk from your PC without having to have your phone next to you.

