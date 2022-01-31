How to download the status of your contacts on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web: Learn about the latest 5 new features and how to activate them. (Photo: Capture)

WhatsApp status is one of the functions that has been used the most by users, since it offers the possibility of uploading small images, texts or videos with an expiration of 24 hours; but nevertheless, There is a method so that you can download and keep the status of your contacts from the web version of the platform without the other person knowing.

Although there are many third-party applications or programs for the mobile application, with this method you will not need any additional site or content to download the content of the statesyou will only have to log in to WhatsApp Web, this by linking the device with which you are going to enter and scanning the QR code that appears on the computer when entering the site https://web.whatsapp.com/.

Once inside the messaging service, go to the States section and click on the contact that has the State that you want to save, once there and before the display time elapses (which is normally 10 seconds), you must press the F12 key or simply right click and click on the ‘Inspect’ option, a new menu will be displayed with many options designed for ‘developers’; however, all you have to do is click on the ‘Network’ or ‘Red’ option, a list will appear with items highlighted in red headed by the word ‘Block’.

At this point, you will have to click on the ‘Media’ or ‘Img’ section that will be located below ‘Network’, here you will have to look for the option with an image icon or jpge format, finally, click click there and the image will open on a large screen in another tab, it is in this new tab where you can right click and choose the option ‘Save as’ to later choose the folder where you want to save the content.

It should be noted that the function is only available for images and not for videos, in addition, there is no third-party extension or application that allows us to download the statuses in the web version of WhatsApp; however, for the mobile application there are some solutions, the most famous being ‘WhatsApp Status Downloader’ and ‘Save Statuses for WhatsApp’, both available on Android.

For iPhone users, the easiest option will be to take screenshots or use the native screen recorder app, as Apple currently does not support any third-party apps to save WhatsApp statuses.

WhatsApp Web: secure your account with two-step verification

One of the ways to stay safe online is to add the two-step verification in all accounts and devices, so now we will have to take advantage of Goal will include this feature whatsapp web.

Two-step verification will be available in multi-device option. The latter allows up to four devices to be connected independently at the same time. Previously, WhatsApp only allowed to have the mobile account open and one on the computer; if you wanted to open it on another device, you had to close the previous session.

With multi-device support messages maintain end-to-end encryptionand users can use the same account, which may include iPad.

Among the other functions, multi-device support allows make voice and video calls between the connected devices, and it is only possible to write or call users who have an updated version of WhatsApp.

Currently two-step verification that helps keep accounts safe from potential third-party logins only available on mobile app of WhatsApp and this new mode for desktop will arrive soon in an update.

In accordance with WabetaInfothe function is still in the testing phase, so it is a few weeks or maybe months before it reaches users in all regions.

