How to download the APK with version 18.90.0?

If you have on your Android device whatsapp plus surely you have read that there is a new updatewe talk about the APK version 18.90.0 that not everyone knows to download. If you want to enjoy the new functions here we will tell you how.

For have the new version of WhatsApp Plus on your smartphone you must do the following: First go to your preferred browser, enter a search engine (Google, Bing, Yahoo) and type the following: “download WhatsApp Plus 18.90.0 APK”.

At this point you will have many different options, you just have to make sure that the website offers the most recent version. Here are three pages where you can get the file: https://softmany.com/es/whatsapp-plus-apk/descargar/, https://androforever.com/whatsapp-plus-android/ and https://apkilimitado. com/whatsapp-plus/.

After having the APKs on mobile You just have to press it until a new tab opens that will ask you to confirm the origin of the app, after accepting it, approve the tabs that appear until the new update is installed.

What version 18.90.0 of WhatsApp Plus offers

One of the functions added to the application developed by “Rafalense” is a new filter for the statuses, which will appeal to those who like to share their day-to-day with their contacts but with the benefits that the pirated app offers to Meta.

It is important to note that in the WhatsApp Plus mode 18.90.0 Problems presented by users of the messaging application were fixed, a fact that those who use it in their daily lives will appreciate.

It should be noted that the use of this version not only provides very interesting functions and other benefits, there is also the possibility of risks to your privacy by not being sure that the developer complies with the care of your information.